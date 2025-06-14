NIA charges 17, including 16 absconders, in 2024 Chhattisgarh CRPF attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted 17 accused, including 16 absconders, in the 2024 case of attacks on CRPF camps by CPI (M) terror operatives armed with automatic weapons and BGLs in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement. The chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur has charged all of them under various sections of the IPC.(File Photo)

One of the accused is under arrest and is identified as Sodi Baman, aka Deval. The absconders include two Central Committee Members (CCM), two Special Zonal/ State Committee Members (SZC/SCM) and other top cadres of PLGA BN No. 01, Telangana State Committee and Pamed Area Committee.

The chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur has charged all of them under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P) Act, the statement added.

The case RC-01/2024/NIA/RPR relates to the attack on CRPF's new camp at Dharmavaram and two adjacent CRPF/CoBRA camps at Chintawagu and Pamed in District Bijapur, on January 16, 2024.

The attackers had attempted to loot weapons and other belongings of the security forces from the camps. Twelve CRPF personnel at the Dharmavaram CRPF camp, which was set up on 17th December 2023, were injured in the attack.

NIA had taken over the case from the local police on February 9 2024, and registered it against 21 named and 250-300 unknown armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist).

Investigations revealed that the charge sheeted accused had been involved in the recruitment of youth, as part of a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the democratically elected Government of India. They owned prohibited arms, ammunition and explosive materials, and had organised and attended conspiracy meetings, the statement said.

They had also established a training dummy camp as a replica of the target camp, imparted training and given motivational speeches to their armed cadres to carry out an armed rebellion, besides conducting a recce of the said camps and executing the final attacks.

