Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
NIA team, central agency officials visit Ahmedabad plane crash site

PTI |
Jun 13, 2025 05:12 PM IST

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a medical college complex on Thursday afternoon.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Ahmedabad plane crash site, officials said.

Air India confirmed that 241 people onboard the AI171 flight died in the crash.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
The team was accompanied by other central agencies officials.

An Air India flight -- Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft -- with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Thursday afternoon.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people onboard the AI171 flight have died.

Only one passenger miraculously survived the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has started a probe into the crash.

The AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NIA team, central agency officials visit Ahmedabad plane crash site
Friday, June 13, 2025
