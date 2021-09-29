NIA court rejects Sachin Vaze’s plea for house arrest post cardiac surgery

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Wednesday rejected the plea by dismissed Mumbai police inspector Sachin Vaze, an accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, to be kept in house custody for the next three months post a Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG).

Special court judge A T Wankhede rejected Vaze’s plea and directed the jail authorities to take him to Taloja jail after his discharge from the hospital. He will be kept in the jail hospital for a month. However, the judge allowed home food for the dismissed police officer.

The surgery was performed on Vaze on September 13 and he was to be discharged on September 28, however, the court had deferred his discharge to Wednesday as it awaited a response to Vaze’s plea from Taloja Jail where the police inspector was lodged after arrest .

Vaze had filed a plea for house arrest post bypass surgery, claiming that he had undergone a complex cardiac surgery with five grafts.

In his petition, he claimed that post surgery there was a high likelihood of contracting infection in a non-sterile environment, like that of a jail . The plea stated that the jail had a higher rate of tuberculosis and skin infection due to unhygienic conditions and overcrowding.

Vaze’s plea also cited the case of Telegu poet Varavara Rao, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case but given temporary bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court.

Vaze’s plea said there was no question of absconding while recuperating at his home as constables will be posted outside and he was ready to pay for them. He also sought permission to meet his wife, who’s a nurse, and daughter during his home stay.

NIA opposed the application saying the case of Dr P V Varavara Rao was completely different from petitioner’s case and stressed that Vaze’s judicial custody couldn’t be converted into a house custody since the investigation against him had been completed and charge-sheet filed. It also argued that the hospitals attached to Taloja jail were modern and capable of handling Vaze’s condition.

The prosecution also said it feared there was every possibility that the applicant accused will abscond, if house arrest was granted.