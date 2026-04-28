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NIA court sentences main accused in Mangaluru cooker blast case to 10 years of RI

A court in Bengaluru sentenced Mohammed Shariq to 10 years for the 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast, linking him to an Islamic State-inspired module.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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A special court for the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru on Monday sentenced Mohammed Shariq, the main accused in the 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

NIA court sentences main accused in Mangaluru cooker blast case to 10 years of RI

The incident took place on November 19, 2022, when an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden inside a pressure cooker detonated inside an autorickshaw near Kankanady in Mangaluru. No casualties occurred, although Shariq himself suffered serious injuries. He was arrested upon his discharge from the hospital.

Investigators said that the explosion occurred accidentally due to a faulty timer, which prevented a larger incident. The National Investigation Agency described the act as part of a conspiracy to threaten national security.

The sentence was imposed under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 121A, 122 and 326, along with charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court delivered its order after Shariq appeared via video conferencing and requested leniency, stating that he has a daughter and no earning member in his family. The court considered this submission while deciding the sentence.

Police inquiries into related cases indicated that members of the group had conducted experimental blasts along the banks of the Tunga river and possessed materials used to assemble improvised explosive devices. Officials said seized items and digital evidence suggested ideological alignment with the Islamic State, though earlier investigations noted no confirmed direct operational link with the banned organisation.

The module has also been named in connection with the March 1, 2024 explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where investigators believe a similar device was used.

 
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