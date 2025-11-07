New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted one and filed additional charges against five in a 2023 Madhya Pradesh terror conspiracy case linked with the proscribed Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror outfit, an official statement on Friday said. NIA files fresh chargesheet in Bhopal terror conspiracy case

The anti-terror agency on Thursday filed its first supplementary chargesheet in the case before the NIA special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. With the latest action, 18 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the HuT conspiracy case, it said. The original chargesheet was filed against 17 accused on November 4, 2023.

The supplementary chargesheet has named Mohsin Khan alias Dawood, Mohammad Alam, Misbah-ul-Hasan, Yasir Khan, Syed Danish Ali and Mohammad Shahrukh for their involvement in a terrorist act involving the burning of a police officer's car at the order of their foreign handler, the NIA said.

While Mohsin has been freshly charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Act and Indian Penal Code, additional provisions have been invoked against the other five accused charged in the original chargesheet, it said.

The case was originally registered in May 2023 by the Bhopal Anti-Terror Squad , based on information that HuT members were clandestinely recruiting Muslim youths in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India to overthrow the democratically elected Union government and establish a Sharia-based Caliphate, the NIA said.

"Secret meetings were organised in the guise of religious gatherings to spread anti-democratic ideology, promote communal hatred, and indoctrinate youth into committing acts of violent jihad," it said.

The group also undertook physical training and combat-style exercises to prepare themselves for future violent acts, the investigation revealed.

The NIA probe continues to track the absconding members, sympathisers and overseas handlers of HuT, the statement said.

