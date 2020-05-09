NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:44 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with the Punjab and Haryana police arrested alleged narco-terrorist Ranjit Singh alias Rana, the prime accused in the smuggling of 532 kg of heroin in Attari last year.

Rana who was arrested in Haryana’s Sirsa town, was allegedly also working closely with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) as well as Pakistan’s spy agency – ISI, the NIA said.

The NIA said that there is a direct link between the narco trade in Punjab and terrorist groups in Kashmir.

According to a statement by the NIA, Ranjit Singh alias Rana alias Cheeta is the prime accused in a 2019 case related to 532 kgs of heroin hidden in a consignment of rock salt imported from Pakistan.

“Investigation revealed that Pakistan based entities are smuggling narcotics from Pakistan into the Indian territory by hiding it in sacks of rock salt which is imported from Pakistan. This is done through an elaborate network of importers, customs house agents, transporters and the operation is financed through illegal international hawala channels,” it said.

Investigation also established that the seized consignment was a part of a total of five consignments of drugs, out of which four had been successfully smuggled into India, it added.

Ranjit Singh is also prime accused in the recent Hizbul Mujahideen terror funding module which was busted with the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Nowgam, Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir with Rs 29 lakh cash in Amritsar by Punjab Police on April 25.

“This money was being transported to the Kashmir valley to be handed over to Riyaz Naikoo (now killed), chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. This case has been taken over by NIA,” the agency said.

Ranjit Singh along with his five brothers has been involved in smuggling and trade of drugs for the past many years, it added.

“Pakistan based terrorist organisations are using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India. The proceeds of narcotic trade are transferred to Kashmir valley through couriers and hawala channel for terrorist purposes,” it added.