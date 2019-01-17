NIA raids 7 places in UP, Punjab in ISIS-inspired module investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at seven places in Western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with the recently uncovered ISIS-inspired module.

The raids are being conducted as part of the investigation in the recently registered case of the ISIS-inspired module, NIA IG Alok Mittal told ANI.

Thursday’s raids come two weeks after NIA conducted extensive raids on December 26 at 17 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Ten men had been placed under arrest after the raids. The NIA said later that the ISIS-inspired terror module was planning to conduct terror attacks at key locations, crowded places and on some politicians.

The group had come to the notice of the federal investigation agency about three-four months back but it had taken investigators some time to unravel the conspiracy.

During the December raids, the NIA had recovered 134 mobile phone SIM cards, 112 alarm clocks and over 25 kg of chemicals that were used to make scores of remote-controlled bombs.

They had also seized a rocket launcher that had been built by the men along with 13 pistols.

Mittal had said then that their level of preparation was showed they were planning to attacks in near fidayeen attacks.

The module was set up by Mufti Suhail, who worked at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 10:16 IST