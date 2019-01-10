ISIS module case: NIA takes accused to Amroha, conduct searches

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) on Wednesday conducted searches at several locations in Amroha for the third time in a fortnight.

The follow-up action came after the NIA arrested 10 people and busted an ISIS-inspired terror module Harkat-e-Harb-e-Islam on December 26.

The NIA team brought with them one of the arrested suspects, Suhail, a resident of Mullana locality of Amroha, and conducted searches at the houses of his relatives in Saidpur Imma village.

The investigators also took Suhail to Razzak Bazaar in Amroha and carried out raids at several electronic and scrap shops from where the accused men had allegedly bought explosives.

The officials talked to the owners of electronic shops in the market and collected their personal information. They also visited the house of Saeed of Saidpur Imma village who was arrested for alleged connection with terrorists.

An NIA official, who did not wish to be named, said the investigating team took the suspect to several parts of the city to identify people who had supplied explosives for pipe bombs.

Among the men arrested by the NIA on December 26 were an engineering student, a graduation student, two brothers who worked as welders, and a mufti working at a madrasa in Amroha. Suhail was the mastermind of the group.

The 10 men were among 16 suspects who were held during raids at 17 places including Seelampur in Delhi, and Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

