CCTV video shows how tricolour was pulled down at Indian high commission in UK

The National Investigation Agency has released the CCTV footage of the March 19 violent protest and attempt to vandalise the Indian high commission in London by pro-Khalistani supporters.The central agency has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the people seen in the CCTV footage. The nearly three-minute footage shared by news agency ANI shows the crowd waving Khalistani reaching the high commission at around 1:46 pm local time.

A screengrab shows men with Khalistani flags outside Indian high commission in London on March 19. (Screengrab from video sourced by ANI)

A team of NIA investigators is in the UK since last month in connection with its probe into the violent protest at the high commission. On March 19, the Indian tricolour at the Indian high commission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan protesters.

Videos circulating on social media showed pro-Khalistan protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh to be ‘freed’. One of the protesters clambered on to a balcony and pulled down the Indian flag from a pole at the front of the high commission to cheers from the other men.

The British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian high commission. The protesters shouted slogans and abuse at Indian officials within.In 2019, the Centre had amended the NIA act, empowering the central agency to probe terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from human trafficking and cyber crimes.

Hindustan Times had reported that the orchestrator of the violence is Avtar Singh Khanda, who apparently leads a double life in the UK. He is none other than Ranjodh Singh, the self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). According to report, his main aim is to radicalise the youth in Punjab and in countries like UK, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia against India and in support of the so-called Khalistan movement.

