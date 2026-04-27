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NIA to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal ahead of phase-2 polls

The case dated April 25 was initially filed at Uttar Kashipur police station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata on Saturday

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal’s Bhangar area, following a directive by the ministry of home affairs on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. (Representative Photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, NIA spokesperson said.

The case dated April 25 was initially filed at Uttar Kashipur police station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata on Saturday.

“The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property,” the spokesperson said.

The action came when the Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed the state police to arrest bomb makers. The ECI said that all such cases will be investigated by the central agency.

Also Read:West Bengal elections: Supreme Court says Malda gherao was ‘pre-planned’, calls for NIA probe

The central paramilitary forces have recovered a large number of crude bombs, explosives, weapons and over 52000 licenced arms from West Bengal since March 15.

The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal was held on April 23 which ended with a record 92.35% turnout. The second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

 
west bengal nia investigation election commission of india west bengal elections west bengal election 2026
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