New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three accused in connection with the March 15 grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar, which was allegedly carried out on the directions of foreign-based handlers, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. NIA files charge sheet in Amritsar temple attack

Two bike-borne assailants, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, had hurled a grenade at Thakurdwara Sanatan temple at Chheharta, Amritsar on March 15 this year and it is suspected that Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) operatives were behind the attack.

Those named in the charge sheet filed on Friday before a special NIA court in Mohali include Vishal Gill, Bhagwant Singh and Diwan Singh. Gursidak Singh was killed in police encounter two days after the attack.

“As per the charge sheet, Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti had facilitated the attackers by providing shelter, safe concealment of grenades, motorcycles for reconnaissance, and logistical support before and after the attack. Diwan Singh alias Sunny has been charge-sheeted for his role in harbouring the co-accused and destruction of evidence,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Another key accused, Sharanjeet Kumar, was arrested by NIA from Gaya Ji, Bihar on September 5. “Investigations against him and foreign-based absconding accused — Badalpreet Singh — are continuing,” the spokesperson said.

According to the agency, the probe has also revealed the transfer of terror funds from foreign handlers to local operatives through UPI and MTSS channels, which are being further probed.

In an earlier statement issued last week, the agency had said: “NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, USA and Canada, behind the attack. The handlers were actively providing terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country.”