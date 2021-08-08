NIA raids 56 J&K areas in terror funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided 56 locations linked to the alleged members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) group across 14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe in a terror funding case, the agency said in a statement.

The Centre banned the JeI for five years after the Pulwama attack, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed, under anti-terror laws on the grounds that it was “in close touch” with terror outfits and was likely to “escalate secessionist movement” in the region. A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the ministry of home affairs after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.

“Searches conducted today included the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association, its members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by JeI,” NIA said in a statement. NIA added that during the searches held across the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri, “various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects”.

Hundreds of JeI members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz, were arrested by the J&K Police in a major crackdown after the outfit was banned. Fayaz continues to be behind bars.

“The members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal (religious donations) purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities,” the NIA statement added.

The central anti-terror agency added that the funds collected by the JeI were being used to help terrorist groups.

“The funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres,” the statement said.

NIA also said that the JeI was motivating “impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.”

“Further investigation in the case continues,” it added.