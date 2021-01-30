NIC develops data analytics platform to help users take better policy decisions

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) Services Inc has developed data analytics platform Tejas to help users analyse data and cull information for better policy decisions. It can link to any database and users can feed the information they need to analyse.

“You can connect to that data source and prepare that dashboard which will present the information in a more coherent manner,” said an official. “It also has a social media handler [and] can do predictive analysis. The features available are similar to other business intelligence tools.”

The official said the service could also be used to analyse tabular data. “We are enhancing its features further. It can even do a data word map to track what information appears most often.”

The price for using the service will vary, starting at a basic cost of ₹21 lakh. Even the government will have to pay for it, the official said.

The software will also be able to analyse the feedback provided to the government for various schemes. It eliminates the need to write a single line of code for the users, officials said.

“Say you want to analyse how many people have applied for particular service, or which community is applying for which services, or how many services require Aadhar, all of this can be done under five minutes,” said a second official.

The patterns can help discern the rise and fall when it comes to government services and help higher level management make more informed choices.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Tejas is a business analytics tool allowing the government organisations to maximise the potential of data for the use of policy making and improving effectiveness of government programs and citizen service delivery. "PSUs [Public Sector Undertakings] and other organisations can use this tool for data analytics,” he said at its launch on Thursday.

Two other services, the work from home portal and e-auction platform, were also launched on Thursday to celebrate 25 years of NIC.

