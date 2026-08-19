Night of smoke, darkness, desperate escape: Survivors recount Kolkata hotel fire ordeal

For those who survived the fire at a hotel in Kolkata's New Market area, the night began like any other -- dinner, sleep and the expectation of an ordinary morning.

Some escaped to the terrace through thick smoke, others used mobile phone flashlights to find their way through darkness. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, they were jolted awake by screams, smoke and the realisation that familiar corridors had become a death trap.

Among them were several Bangladeshis who had come to Kolkata for business, medical treatment or a holiday. Some escaped to the terrace through thick smoke, others used mobile phone flashlights to find their way through darkness, while one couple climbed out through a window and spent nearly half-an-hour perched on a narrow cornice waiting for rescuers.

Deep Dive What were the conditions that contributed to the fatalities in the Kolkata hotel fire? The fatalities in the Kolkata hotel fire were largely attributed to asphyxia due to thick smoke, as many victims were trapped without proper escape routes. There were also claims of inadequate fire safety measures, such as the absence of an emergency exit and fire alarms. How did survivors manage to escape the fire at Shikha Inn? Survivors employed various tactics to escape, including using mobile phone flashlights to navigate through dense smoke, climbing to the terrace, and even exiting through windows to reach precarious ledges before being rescued by firefighters. Why did the Kolkata government order a fire safety audit after the hotel fire? The Kolkata government ordered a fire safety audit in response to this incident to address widespread concerns about safety lapses in hotels, including the lack of compliance with fire safety regulations and the presence of numerous unlawful hotels operating in the area.

Also Read | 5 Bangladeshis among 9 dead in Kolkata hotel fire on Mirza Ghalib St: Officials