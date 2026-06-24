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UK court orders Nirav Modi to pay 100 cr to Bank of India in loan recovery case

The ruling was in connection with a loan extended to a Dubai-based company, wherein Nirav Modi undertook personal responsibility of repayment.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 02:11 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Fugitve diamantaire Nirav Modi suffered a fresh legal setback even as a London court ordered him to pay more than USD 10.7 million (over 100 crore) to Bank of India.

The court directed Nirav Modi to repay the outstanding dues under the guarantee.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The ruling was in connection with a loan extended to a Dubai-based company promoted by him, wherein Modi undertook personal responsibility to repay the loan in the event of a default. In this regard, the London Circuit Commercial Court held that Modi was personally liable for the debt, reported news agency ANI, saying he had provided a personal guarantee for the loan granted to the Firestar Group.

In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, the court directed Modi to repay the outstanding dues under the guarantee. The fugitive has been lodged in a London prison since 2019, having been accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of 6,498 crore. He was arrested by Scotland Yard in March 2019, based on India’s extradition request.

What is the case?

Meanwhile, after a UK court refused to reopen his extradition proceedings which had been decided upon in 2022, Nirav Modi approached the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France.

However, Indian agencies believe that his application is likely to be rejected at the admission stage only, given that his previous attempts to invoke the European Convention on Human Rights have been dismissed by UK courts, according to an earlier HT report.

“If anything, this fresh attempt by Nirav Modi will just delay by a few months his repatriation to India because he has already exhausted all his legal options in the UK,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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