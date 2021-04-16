Nirav Modi's extradition cleared, Priti Patel signs order

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition order was signed on Friday by UK home secretary Priti Patel, paving the way of bringing the fugitive billionaire, wanted in India in PNB scam, back to the country. The extradition was ordered by a trial court in February. People familiar with the developments said as appeal routes are open for Nirav Modi, he can challenge the order in the high court now.

In February, the Westminister Magistrates' Court in London ruled in favour of the Indian government and cleared the legal pathway to Nirav Modi's extradition. The order was waiting for the approval of British home secretary Priti Patel.

However, the signing of the order does not necessarily mean that Nirav Modi will be moved to India, as he has several legal remedies, including appealing in the Supreme Court, seeking asylum in the UK etc.

Experts are also citing the case of former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya, who remains on bail in the UK while a "confidential" matter, believed to be related to an asylum request, is being resolved.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in an estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested on March 19, 2019, and was lodged at London's Wandsworth Prison. From the prison, he appeared on the hearings via video link as the case went on for years. In this time, he sought bail multiple times.

Nirav Modi is subjected to two sets of criminal proceedings — one by the CBI in the PNB fraud and the other by the ED relating to the laundering of the proceeds of the fraud.

Nirav Modi's legal team claimed political influence in the case, which was dismissed by the UK judge who said he did not find evidence of adverse political influence in the case.

Once extradited, Nirav Modi will be kept at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, which kept a special cell ready for him at barrack 12. If lodged in this barrack, earlier prepared for Vijay Mallya, Modi likely to get three square meters of personal space, where a cotton mat, pillow, bedsheet and blanket will be provided, reports said,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON