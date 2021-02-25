UK judge clears Nirav Modi's extradition, says no evidence to suggest he will not receive justice in India
Jailed diamond merchant Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, a UK court ruled on Thursday.
Stating that Modi's link with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials has been established, the court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe demonstrates his control over dummy firms.
Prima facie CBI case has been established, the court said, adding that Nirav Modi and his brother conspired to defraud the PNB.
Calling the Indian judiciary independent, the UK judge said there was no evidence to suggest that if extradited, Nirav Modi will not receive justice.
"The government of India has provided comprehensive assurance regarding keeping Nirav Modi in Barrack number 12 in Arthur Road prison. There is sufficient security, adequate food and Barrack 12 has more space than where he is lodged right now," the court said.
The judge also junked Modi's contention about poor mental health and poor medical conditions in India.
The judgement comes as a major success after Vijay Mallya's extradition. However, Nirav Modi can still approach the high court.
The businessman was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, following which he has appeared from Wandsworth Prison for several court hearings in the case.
Modi, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking or loan agreements and laundering the proceeds of that fraud, has been denied bail at both Magistrate and High Court level in the UK.
He is also accused of causing the disappearance of evidence and intimidating witnesses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What are Railways' new Vistadome coaches? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Months before Chamoli flood, satellite images showed crack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: National Conference, PDP welcome ceasefire along LoC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Money laundering charge established': UK judge clears Nirav Modi's extradition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'When will smart cities be built, rivers cleaned': Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian expats in UAE seek exemption from self-paid Covid tests on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Months before Chamoli tragedy, satellite images showed crack in mountain ice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike against imminent attack: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11
- The state board exams are usually held in March, but had been postponed to April this year, due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
57 countries back India's demand for IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccine: Goyal
- In October of last year, India and South Africa proposed a TRIPS waiver for all WTO members to allow greater access to affordable Covid-19 healthcare facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-regulating body, monthly compliance reports: Govt's social media guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval led secret back-channels talks with Pak for months before DGMO pact
- The first sign that India-Pakistan back-channel conversations were on track came this month when Pak army chief Gen Bajwa said it was time to extend a hand of peace in all directions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre opposes same sex marriage in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox