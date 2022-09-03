Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari booked for ‘trespassing’; ‘Nation expects better…’: BJP leader snubs IAS officer

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari broke rules as they went to visit the family members of the Dumka girl who was set ablaze by a stalker, the district administration of Deoghar claimed and filed an FIR against the BJP leaders. The BJP leaders reached the Deoghar airport, not yet fully functional, on a chartered plane and allegedly entered the ATC room. The pilot of the plane was pressurising for a clearance, though night landing is not allowed at the airport, Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri claimed. Nishikant Dubey, on the other hand, filed a zero FIR against Deoghar DC in Delhi for obstructing his work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31 amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand. Training the gun at chief minister Hemant Soren, Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said the CM is so shocked that he deployed the entire system to deflect from the issue -- the murder of the Dumka girl.BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari broke rules as they went to visit the family members of the Dumka girl who was set ablaze by a stalker, the district administration of Deoghar claimed and filed an FIR against the BJP leaders. The BJP leaders reached the Deoghar airport, not yet fully functional, in a chartered plane and entered the air traffic control room. The pilot of the plane was pressurising for a clearance, though night landing is not allowed at the airport, Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri claimed. Nishikant Dubey, on the other hand, filed a zero FIR against Deoghar DC in Delhi for obstructing in his work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31 amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand. Training the gun at chief minister Hemant Soren, Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said the CM is so shocked that he deployed the entire system to deflect from the issue -- the murder of the Dumka girl.

'As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you'

Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and Nishikant Dubey started a Twitter war over the incident. Manjunath claimed that the CCTV footage showed that on August 31, many other persons apart from the passengers entered the STC building violating the security norms. The Airport Authority gave directions to the airport director to take necessary arrangements for night landing, night take-off as these are not yet operational at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Countering Manjunath's tweet, Nishikant Dubey asked him how did he check the CCTV footage going inside the airport. "I had entered the Airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport," Manjunath said. He asked who authorised Nishikant Dubey to enter the ATC room.

Nishikant Dubey said as a chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, he has the right to inspect and also he took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities. "I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court," Nishikant Dubey tweeted past midnight on Friday.

"But, when night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights getting cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane took off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours?" Manjunath said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I’d suggest you to study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth," Nishikant Dubey replied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON