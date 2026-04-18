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NIT Kurukshetra: Student dies by suicide, 3rd case this month

A second-year NIT Kurukshetra student was found dead, marking the third suspected suicide this month, prompting protests over inadequate mental health support.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:54 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya, Bhavey Nagpal, New Delhi/karnal
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A second-year student was found dead at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on Thursday, police said, marking the third suspected suicide at the institute this month and triggering student protests over alleged delays in response by authorities.

NIT Kurukshetra: Student dies by suicide, 3rd case this month

Kurukshetra police said the 20-year-old student was from Bihar’s Buxar district. An autopsy was conducted in the presence of the family and the matter is under investigation. “An autopsy was conducted at LNJP hospital… and the body was handed over to the family. We are further investigating the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

An NIT-Kurukshetra official said the institute had already initiated measures to review student mental health but the latest incident underlines the need to “strengthen support systems”.

Protesting students alleged administrative negligence, claiming delays in response. The institute did not address these allegations in its statement to HT.

Students on Friday demanded a comprehensive inquiry, improved counselling services and stronger crisis-response mechanisms. A second-year BTech student cited academic pressure, financial stress and family expectations, coupled with inadequate institutional support, as key factors.

A member of a three-member review committee set up on March 29 by the Union education ministry said the recent incidents have prompted scrutiny of student support systems alongside governance and institutional functioning. The panel is expected to visit the institute next week.

The cases come amid wider concern over student mental health. In March 2025, the Supreme Court set up a National Task Force on student suicides, and in January 2026 issued interim directions requiring institutions to report all unnatural deaths and refrain from penalising students over scholarship delays.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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