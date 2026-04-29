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NIT deaths: Pradhan calls for steps to improve campus life

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for urgent reforms at NIT Kurukshetra to enhance campus life and student well-being after recent suicides.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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New Delhi: The Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, calling for “urgent steps” to improve campus life and student engagement, while also outlining reforms for students well-being across all higher educational institutions (HEIs).

NIT deaths: Pradhan calls for steps to improve campus life

In the meeting held with senior officials of ministry and NIT, Pradhan called for “campus vibrancy” and stronger systems for student mentoring, innovation and faculty accountability, according to a press release issued by Union education ministry.

The review meeting follows at least four incidents of students suicide at NIT Kurukshetra between February 16 and April 16 with three incidents reported in April alone.

In the meeting, it has been decided that immediate steps to “strengthen systems for constructive student engagement,” at NIT Kurukshetra include: hostel upgrades, a faculty training programme on mentoring and well-being in May and June 2026, and standard operating procedures to institutionalise student engagement. Medium-term measures cover improving sports infrastructure for holistic development of students, capacity-building for administrators to build a supportive institutional culture and structured alumni interactions to promote “can-do” culture.

 
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