New Delhi: The Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, calling for “urgent steps” to improve campus life and student engagement, while also outlining reforms for students well-being across all higher educational institutions (HEIs).

NIT deaths: Pradhan calls for steps to improve campus life

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In the meeting held with senior officials of ministry and NIT, Pradhan called for “campus vibrancy” and stronger systems for student mentoring, innovation and faculty accountability, according to a press release issued by Union education ministry.

The review meeting follows at least four incidents of students suicide at NIT Kurukshetra between February 16 and April 16 with three incidents reported in April alone.

In the meeting, it has been decided that immediate steps to “strengthen systems for constructive student engagement,” at NIT Kurukshetra include: hostel upgrades, a faculty training programme on mentoring and well-being in May and June 2026, and standard operating procedures to institutionalise student engagement. Medium-term measures cover improving sports infrastructure for holistic development of students, capacity-building for administrators to build a supportive institutional culture and structured alumni interactions to promote “can-do” culture.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on March 29, ministry had withdrawn financial and administrative powers from NIT director professor BV Ramana Reddy. Senior most professor at the institute Brahmjit Singh has taken over as officiating director afted Reddy submitted his resignation on April 4, which was accepted by the ministry. A three-member panel constituted by the ministry on March 29 is also reviewing governance and performance at NIT Kurukshetra and is expected to submit its report soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on March 29, ministry had withdrawn financial and administrative powers from NIT director professor BV Ramana Reddy. Senior most professor at the institute Brahmjit Singh has taken over as officiating director afted Reddy submitted his resignation on April 4, which was accepted by the ministry. A three-member panel constituted by the ministry on March 29 is also reviewing governance and performance at NIT Kurukshetra and is expected to submit its report soon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry has also announced interventions for all higher education institutions functioning under it. An “apex committee on campus culture” comprising directors, alumni, faculty and students will be set up to “suggest and monitor” reforms. An overarching framework will be developed to address academic and infrastructure gaps across HEIs, with focus on “student well-being and institutional ambience”. In addition, institutions will prioritise sports culture and revamp academic blocks, labs, libraries, hostels, mess and recreational facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry has also announced interventions for all higher education institutions functioning under it. An “apex committee on campus culture” comprising directors, alumni, faculty and students will be set up to “suggest and monitor” reforms. An overarching framework will be developed to address academic and infrastructure gaps across HEIs, with focus on “student well-being and institutional ambience”. In addition, institutions will prioritise sports culture and revamp academic blocks, labs, libraries, hostels, mess and recreational facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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