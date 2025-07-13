Nitin Gadkari warns against ego in power, sparks leadership jibes

NAGPUR: Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari—known for his candid, often controversial remarks—may have stirred fresh debate with his blunt comments on Saturday. At a gathering of principals and educators, he cautioned that people who gain power, wealth, knowledge, or beauty often become arrogant. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says power, wealth, knowledge, or beauty often lead to arrogance. (PTI File)

He observed that once individuals start believing they are the smartest, their assertiveness can turn into dominance over others. "But no one becomes great by imposing themselves," he asserted. “Look at history—those accepted by their people never had to force themselves upon anyone.”

Gadkari lamented this ego trap among leaders. “I am the smartest one. I’ve become a ‘Sahab’... I don’t even count others,” he quipped, warning that such arrogance undermines true leadership.

Emphasising the essence of teamwork, he noted that the strength of any organization—be it in politics, social work, or corporate life—is rooted in human relationships. "How you treat your subordinates matters. Respect shouldn’t be demanded—it should be earned. If you deserve it, you’ll get it."

Political opponents saw a veiled reference to BJP leadership. Former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut remarked, “His statement was an obvious reference to top BJP leadership who have lately become very egoistic and self-centred.”

Addressing corruption in the government sector, Gadkari stated that even educators are implicated—some demand bribes for routine appointments. “I know very well what goes on in the education department,” he said. Reflecting on public infrastructure, he asked rhetorically, “How are roads built in such a corrupt system?” He believes that some people transform challenges into opportunities—while others squander advantages.

Speaking to officer accountability, Gadkari remarked: “When you get a job, you are tested. I ask: Can you turn a donkey into a horse?” He dismissed defeatist attitudes, saying, “Don’t say it cannot be improved—that is why you were called.”

He concluded by highlighting the role of school principals as leaders. It’s their responsibility to nurture teachers and develop students through teamwork. Urging investment in education, he called it the foundation for India's future, stating that "everything depends on what you teach today