Nitish announces financial incentives under Bihar Mahadalit Development Mission

The panchayat and ward-level vikas mitras under the Bihar Mahadalit Development Mission will get ₹25,000 for the purchase of tablets, an increased transportation allowance of ₹2,500 per month compared to ₹1,900 monthly earlier, and the stationery allowance of ₹1,500 ( ₹900 previously), chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday. This is the latest in such announcements ahead of the assembly elections, which are due this year. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

“This will help them in area visits as well as in the collection of documents, as they play a key role in taking the benefits of development and welfare schemes to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes,” Kumar said in a post on X.

The Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission was set up in 2008 to improve the quality of life for the Mahadalit community, including their education and social status. Around 9,000 vikas mitras work as “change agents” for their community. Half the positions are reserved for women.

Kumar announced that ₹10,000 each would be provided to education workers for smartphones. The amount paid under the teaching material head would be increased from ₹3,405 to ₹6,000 per centre per year. “The education workers play an important role in providing education to children of Mahadalit, Dalit, minority, and extremely backward classes and in making women literate under the Akshar Aanchal scheme,” he said.

Kumar said that the initiatives would boost the morale of vikas mitras and education workers, and they will perform their duties with greater enthusiasm and dedication. “Our government is continuously working for the uplift of the deprived sections of society by following the principle of development with justice.”

This month, Kumar announced an increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers numbering around 200,000. The honorarium was also increased for cooks preparing mid-day meals schemes in the government schools, guards, physical education, health instructors, and home guards.