Nitish era over, or not quite? Says will ‘guide’ new Bihar govt, makes 2030 promise

After stepping down as the Bihar chief minister to resume his role as Rajya Sabha MP, former Bihar chief minister said that the new government will have his “full cooperation and guidance”. Kumar, who had been the chief minister of Bihar for almost two decades, resigned on Tuesday and dissolved his Cabinet following its last meeting today in Patna. File photo of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Hindustan Times)

“The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal,” he said in a post on X. Kumar also made a promise for the year 2030, indicating that he will have a say in the new Bihar government. Track updates new Bihar CM announcement

“In recent times, this work has been taken even further. For the next five years, that is, from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly,” he wrote.

Kumar said that the decision on 7 Nishchay-3 had already been made, paving the way for the work to be done over the next five years. “This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly,” he said.