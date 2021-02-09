Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain being the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The cabinet expansion ahead of the state's budget session saw 17 new ministers being included in the cabinet. This expansion takes the number of ministers in the cabinet to 30 with vacancies for six more members.

The Bihar governor administered the oath to nine new ministers from the BJP and eight from Kumar's Janata Dal(United) or JD(U). The cabinet expansion after 84 days has administered mostly the new talent in the cabinet. The BJP has presented an all-new team with leaders who have won elections previously but are constituted as ministers for the first time.

Here is the list of ministers included in Nitish Kumar's cabinet today:

1. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain: The first one to take the oath, Hussain is the BJP's national spokesperson who got elected to Bihar legislative council last month.

2. Pramod Kumar: The BJP leader has held ministerial positions in previous cabinets too.

3. Nitin Navin: Navin won the Bihar elections last year from the Bankipur seat.

4. Neeraj Kumar Bablu: He is the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother and BJP leader who contested from Chhatarpur constituency.

5. Alok Ranjan Jha: Jha contested the assembly elections from the Saharsa constituency.

6. Subhash Singh: Singh, a BJP leader, contested from Gopalganj.

7. Samrat Choudhary: BJP leader

8. Narayan Prasad: Prasad, a BJP leader, contested from the Nautan constituency.

9. Janak Ram: Ram, a former MP, has also been inducted into the cabinet. The BJP leader is not a member of any house and would need to be accommodated in Bihar Legislative Council that is vacant since May 2020.

10. Shravan Kumar: The JD(U) leader was second to be administered the oath. He had held the portfolios of rural development and parliamentary affairs previously.

11. Sanjay Jha: The JD(U) leader contested from Darbhanga.

12. Lesi Singh: Singh won the Dhamdaha seat and has held a ministerial position previously as well.

13. Jayant Raj: The JD(U) gave chance to this first-time MLA from Amarpur.

14. Jama Khan: Khan won the Chainpur seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but recently joined the JD(U). Khan is the sole Muslim face from the party in the cabinet.

15. Sumit Singh: Singh won the Chakai seat as an Independent candidate but extended support to the JD(U) later.

16. Sunil Kumar: Kumar is another first-time MLA from Bhorey and a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

17. Madan Sahni: Sahni is another old face of the Nitish Kumar government. He had held food and consumer protection previously.