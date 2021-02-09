Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
The recovery rate from Covid-19 may have shot up and economic activity may have picked up pace everywhere in Bihar and the rest of the country, but the tourism industry at Bodh Gaya, where a sizable population ekes out a livelihood from it, has gone deep into coma.
The local businessmen and hoteliers blame it on the ban on international flights as well as the closure of most of the monasteries housing Buddhist temples.
“During year-end, we could see an increase in footfall of domestic tourists, but the numbers have fallen now,” said Rakesh Kumar, president, Bodh Gaya Tourists Guide Association.
The main temple of Bodh Gaya, Mahabodhi Mahavihar was opened for general pilgrims and tourists on December 21. “We held a meeting on December 19 after which the Mahabodhi Mahavihara was opened after two days. Since the opening, the tourists have been visiting the temple,” said Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), secretary, N Dorjee.
Another important temple in Bodh Gaya, the 80-feet Buddhist temple, also opened in the first week of February. However, the reopening has not attracted tourists as expected.
On the issue of monasteries still remaining closed, Dorjee said, BTMC did not have control over them. “There are about 45 monasteries and they are controlled by their association, International Buddhist Council. However, they are facing certain constraints like maintenance cost and shortage of manpower,” he added.
The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February. “From February onwards, the tourists start leaving Bodh Gaya. The people, who survive directly or indirectly by earning from the tourism and hotel industries, have been badly hit, as international flights were banned and Buddhist rituals and events were cancelled,” said Kumar.
Kumar said many tourist guides were on the verge of starvation while some had switched to different vocations for now. “We have collected money from the members of the tourist guide association and helped the needy guides,” he said, adding, “All our savings have dried and till October it will be a challenge for us to earn our daily bread.”
International Buddhist Council general secretary Bhante Pragyadeep said the monasteries were closed as their running involved costs. “Since pilgrims are not visiting Bodh Gaya, the donations on which the monasteries run have also dried up. However, the ray of hope is that slowly they were opening up,” he said.
Pragyadeep said not all monasteries were important. “The main attraction of Bodh Gaya was monasteries of Sri Lanka, Japan, Tibet, Myanmar, Thailand and International Buddhist Council and they were opening up slowly,” he said, adding, in eight to ten days almost all the monasteries would reopen.
Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appeals to firm to complete PMCH facility within 5 years
President, Hotel Association of Bodh Gaya, Sanjay Singh, said most of the big hotels that had made huge investments were in poor condition. “The earnings of the hotels depend on the flow of foreign tourists, which is nil now. Unless the international flights resume, the situation will not normalize and money will not flow in Bodh Gaya,” he said.
The plight of street vendors who sell antique pieces, trinkets and other articles is also intense. “The roads at Bodh Gaya, which used to remain packed with tourists, are empty now. We hope that once the monasteries reopen, the flow of domestic tourists will increase,” said Gulabchand, president, National Hawkers’ Federation, Bodh Gaya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar
- 2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet expansion before budget session, says Bihar BJP chief
- The CM has been running his government with 14 ministers, as against the permissible 36 members of the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirants booked for having impersonators take recruitment test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar
- Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings
- The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox