Nitish Kumar was not on board with INDIA name as...:'If all of you are okay'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was not quite fine with the acronym INDIA which replaced UPA at a crucial meeting of the 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. His reason was the letters NDA in INDIA. According to insiders, his suggestion was Indian Main Front. The renaming of the United Progressive Alliance which was formed in 2004 marks a watershed moment as UPA's existence came to an end after two decades. The proposal was floated informally on Monday and a detailed discussion was held on Tuesday. Read | ‘INDIA’: How Rahul and Mamata came up with name of Oppn alliance Nitish Kumar agreed to the name INDIA after all opposition parties vetted it.

"All right, if all of you are okay with it (the name INDIA), then it is fine," Nitish Kumar said, as reported.

What went behind INDIA name?

1. Before the name was officially announced at a press meet after the two-day meeting, some leaders tweeted about the new name. But instead of 'Developmental', they used 'Democratic'.

2. The BJP cashed in on the differences and strengthened its argument that all parties of the opposition have their own different agendas.

3. According to leaders who attended the meeting, the INDIA name was proposed by Mamata Banerjee.

4. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said Congress is not taking credit for the name, but it actually came from Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi argued for INDIA name after many names were floated for consideration.

5. Nitish Kumar was against INDIA because of the letters NDA. He was also against the word Democratic for D as NDA's D stands for democratic.

6. VCK leader Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan said his suggestion was SAVE INDIA ALLIANCE or SECULAR INDIA ALLIANCE. MDMK leader Vaiko suggested “Indian People’s Front”. Nitish Kumar suggested ‘Indian Main Front’ and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury wanted ‘We for India’ as the name.

