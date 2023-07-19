'Who gave INDIA name? Who can't arrive at consensus…': BJP's dig | 10 points

After there was confusion over what the D in 'INDIA' stands for, BJP's Amit Malviya took a swipe at the opposition unity and said it is a joke that those who can't reach a consensus on a name hope to run the country. The D in INDIA, the new name of the UPA, stands for 'Developmental', though many opposition leaders tweeted it to be 'Democratic'. The BJP also made fun of how the opposition leaders scrambled to take the credit for the new name as soon as UPA was rechristened as INDIA. Read | ‘INDIA’: How Rahul and Mamata came up with name of Oppn alliance Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee came up with the new name INDIA -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Confusion over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | 10 points

1. Congress-led United Progressive Alliance which was formed after 2004 general election got a new name on Tuesday -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- which is a grouping of 26 opposition parties.

2. At the two-day meeting, there was a detailed discussion over 'Democracy' vs 'Developmental' which went on almost for an hour. Hence, there was some confusion before Developmental was officially announced.

3. Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee came up with the name INDIA but Nitish Kumar objected to the use of 'Democratic' as NDA's D also stands for 'Democratic'.

4. Other suggestions for a new name included Save India Alliance, Secular India Alliance, Indian People's Front etc.

5. Rahul Gandhi, insiders claimed, liked the name INDIA and it was finalised with D standing for developmental just five minutes before the meeting was over on Tuesday.

6. Congress leader Surpiya Shrinate said the name came up as a collective effort. But Rahul Gandhi argued for the name as he liked it.

7. While the renaming of UPA to INDIA drew flak from the BJP leaders including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who said the concepts of India and Bharat are different, BJP's Amit Malviya compared UPA with radical organisation SIMI. "SIMI was a radical organisation. Its officials regrouped under a different banner, when it was banned… But regrouping under a different banner didn’t change the character of the members and that new organisation too, was eventually banned," Malviya wrote.

8. Calling the opposition camp a circus, Malviya said every opposition party is 'planting news with media' on how their leaders had a role in selecting the new name. "RJD upstaged the formal announcement and tweeted, to find later that the name had been changed," the BJP spokesperson wrote.

"Those who can’t arrive at a consensus on something as simple and existential as this, are hoping to run the country…The joke is on those, who take this motley group of self serving political heirlooms seriously," Malviya added.

9. Renaming a donkey as a horse does not make it a horse, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

10. The next meeting of INDIA will be held in Mumbai, though the date has not yet been fixed.

