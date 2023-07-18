After oppn's ‘INDIA’, PM Modi coins new full form of NDA: ‘New India…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday coined a new full form of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India. This came hours after the opposition alliance named itself INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. PM Modi addresses NDA leaders meeting

Addressing the NDA leaders' meeting in Delhi, PM Modi paid tribute to former NDA leaders LK Advani, Balasaheb Thackeray, and Parkash Singh Badal, and said that for the coalition, it is “nation first, security of the nation first, progress first, and empowerment of people first”.

“NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations... So nation's development through the development of states... At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prayas’,” he added.

PM Modi slams Congress

During his address, PM Modi hit out at the opposition, saying that an “alliance formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping in mind casteism and regionalism is very harmful to the country.”

“In the 1990s, the Congress in order to bring instability in the country used alliances. They formed governments and pulled down governments. The NDA was formed in this period in 1998...It was not formed against anybody or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country,” he said.

PM Modi added, “When we were in opposition also, we did constructive politics and did not indulge in negative politics. We opposed the government and brought to the fore their scams but we never disrespected the mandate. To oppose governments, we never sought foreign help.”