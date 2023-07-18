Home / India News / ‘BJP, hear the death knell?’: Mahua Moitra on NDA vs INDIA in 2024 elections

'BJP, hear the death knell?': Mahua Moitra on NDA vs INDIA in 2024 elections

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 18, 2023 06:53 PM IST

The 26 opposition unity alliance called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) concluded its second meeting on Tuesday.

As the opposition alliance, now called ‘INDIA’, concluded its mega meeting on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra sent a stern warning to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if it can “hear the death knell”.

TMC's Mahua Moitra (PTI)
TMC's Mahua Moitra (PTI)

“It is going to be NDA vs INDIA in 2024. BJP govt- hear the death knell?” Moitra wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Moitra also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his scathing attack on dynastic politics in the opposition, calling him a “JhootGuru”. “But rich to hear Hon’ble PM speak of Opposition’s Parivartantra. Last Assembly bypolls in Nov: Adampur, Haryana; Munugode, Telangana & Gola Gokarnnath, UP - BJP fielded dynasts in all 3. 12% of all BJP MPs are dynasts. JhootGuru at it again,” she tweeted.

NDA vs INDIA

The 26 opposition unity alliance called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) concluded its second meeting on Tuesday as a part of an attempt to forge a common platform to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 national elections. The meeting was attended by several Opposition parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) among others. The next meeting of the alliance will be held in Mumbai, announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, with a total of 38 parties in attendance.

Opposition's joint declaration

In a joint declaration, the opposition parties alleged that the foundational pillars of the Constitution are being “methodically and menacingly undermined.” Expressing grave concern over the violence in Manipur, they said that the “silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented."

“There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation,” the declaration added.

