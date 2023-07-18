BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: ‘Won’t make them more credible’

Shortly after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the “same players…regrouping under a different name won't make them any more credible.” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya asserted that people will re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, saying the “country is too precious to be risked with one of the self-serving, corrupt, dynastic parties.” Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend the second day of the joint Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(ANI)

Malviya even compared the renaming of the alliance with the regrouping of members of the banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) under a different banner.

“SIMI was a radical organisation. Its officials regrouped under a different banner, when it was banned… But regrouping under a different banner didn’t change the character of the members and that new organisation too, was eventually banned,” the BJP functionary said in a tweet, in an apparent reference to the recent ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Similarly, UPA had become synonymous with corruption and regressive politics. The same players, now regrouping under a different name, won’t make them any more credible. People will banish them to boondocks, again,” Malviya said.

He added, “In 2024, country will elect Prime Minister Modi, the leader… The future of our country is too precious to be risked with one of the self serving, corrupt, dynastic parties. It is apparent that they have come together to save their shrinking turfs, not serve the people…”

Earlier today, Kharge announced that the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country."

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said.

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.

