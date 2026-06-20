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NMC bars leaves for medical students on June 20-21 to prevent NEET ‘proxies’

Medical students are banned from leave on June 20-21 to prevent proxy candidates in the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, ensuring fair conduct.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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New Delhi: Medical students have been barred from taking leave on June 20 and 21 to prevent them from appearing as proxy candidates in the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 scheduled for June 21 — a practice flagged in past editions of the test.

NMC bars leaves for medical students on June 20-21 to prevent NEET ‘proxies’

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical colleges not to grant leave on those days barring “exceptional circumstances with due justification,” acting on a direction from the department of higher education (DoHE) under the Union ministry of education.

“This measure is intended as a preventive step to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination,” NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer said in a notice dated June 18. The notice asked for “strict compliance” by all medical colleges and institutes.

Earlier, through an April 23 notice, medical students were barred from leave on May 2-3 ahead of the exam. NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was called off on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, including purported overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual paper. More than 2.27 million candidates had appeared for the May 3 examination.

The NTA will conduct re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 in a single shift from 2pm to 5:15pm in pen-and-paper mode on Sunday across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. Qualifying NEET-UG is mandatory for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses.

Over 200,000 personnel have been deployed nationwide, including 674 city coordinators, 6,669 observers, centre superintendents and invigilators, district administration officials, police and escort teams. Personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been roped in to assist with the secure transportation and safeguarding of confidential examination materials and overall security arrangements.

Meanwhile, NTA has also announced that it will send examination updates and centre information directly to candidates from its verified WhatsApp account: +91 7827980287. This initiative is intended to make essential information reach candidates directly and reduce avoidable confusion, the agency said.

 
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