'No 30-day mask checking in state': UP Police clarify after fake message goes viral

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday clarified that no 30-day mask checking campaign is going on by the force in the state after messages claiming the same went viral. While wearing a mask is paramount to fight the spread of Covid-19, the fake message that went viral claimed that violators will be imprisoned for up to 10 hours.

"From 9 am tomorrow (February 26) morning, a 30 days mask checking campaign will be launched in every police station area. It advised all the residents of urban and rural areas to wear masks to save them from penal action, otherwise, they may have to undergo a 10-hour temporary jail term," the Hindi message that was being spread through social media said.

The police refuted the claims and said it has neither undertaken any such campaign and nor has circulated any information regarding the same.

"No such 30-day campaign of mask checking is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, nor has any such information been circulated. Therefore, do not pay attention to such misleading news, whoever spreads such misleading, necessary legal action will be taken against them," the UP police tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

The UP police also requested the citizens to not pay attention to any such misleading information or news. It also sent out a warning that necessary legal action will be taken against those who spread such misleading news.

Such false information is being spread after the country has again started reporting an increased number of daily coronavirus cases with several states witnessing peaks in daily cases.

India on Friday reported more than 16,000 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to over 11.06 million, after a few weeks of registering even less than 10,000 cases in 24 hours.