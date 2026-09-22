No advisory for cops to avoid uniforms outside of stations, says Punjab Police

Punjab Police said on Tuesday said that no advisory has been issued asking police personnel to avoid wearing their uniform while travelling to or returning from duty, and that a purported advisory circulating online is fake.

The clarification came after the advisory surfaced on social media. (PTI)

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The clarification came after the advisory surfaced on social media. Several opposition leaders also claimed that the Punjab Police has issued an advisory for police personnel to wear uniform only after reaching a police station.

They also shared an unverified audio clip in which a woman could be heard asking police personnel to wear civil dress when they are coming to a police station.

A reference to the recent murder of Assistant Sub Inspector Harjit Singh in Amritsar could be heard in that purported audio clip.

However, state police clarified that Punjab Police Headquarters or any other Punjab Police office under it has issued no such advisory.

Such messages circulating on social media are fake and should be ignored, police said in a post on X on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Citizens and police personnel are advised to rely only on official channels for authentic information, it further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citizens and police personnel are advised to rely only on official channels for authentic information, it further said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the alleged advisory shared by opposition parties' leaders on their social media handles, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress, SAD and the BJP only speak lies all the time. No such advisory has been issued, Cheema asserted.

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"The BJP, Akali Dal and Congress are lying. These parties today have no agenda. Every time, they float a false agenda and share it with the media to spread it," said Cheema, asserting that it was a false propaganda of the opposition.

He asked the opposition leaders to delete the "false" information shared on their social media handles and to stop trying to "defame Punjab Police".

When asked about any action in the matter, he said it is under investigation and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Earlier, several opposition leaders criticised the AAP government over the alleged advisory and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged, "Punjab Police, once known for eliminating terrorism and maintaining law and order, has allegedly been rendered helpless under Bhagwant Mann's leadership."

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Officers have been asked to wear uniforms only after reaching police stations, while viral audios claim police are helpless before gangsters, Majithia claimed on X.

"Fear prevails among Punjabis over the deteriorating law and order situation. If Bhagwant Mann cannot handle Punjab, he should resign", he said.

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Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said this is the disturbing consequence of having a home minister who appears more interested in "taking jibes at the opposition, political grandstanding and theatrics than in ensuring the safety of Punjabis and morale of Punjab Police".

"When the police themselves are being told to hide their identity during their commute, it is time to ask CM Bhagwant Mann: who is really in charge of Punjab's law and order," Bajwa asked in a post on X.