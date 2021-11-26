No case of new Covid variant in India so far: Report

No case of the new Covid-19 variant, which has a large number of mutations, has been reported in India so far, news agency ANI reported on Friday citing officials.

After scientists in South Africa announced they have detected the new variant of coronavirus, identified as B.1.1.529, the Centre issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to rigorously test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said reports of mutations in the new variant had "serious public health implications".

"This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and UTs issued late on Thursday.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency said the new variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. And it could make existing vaccines less effective.

Britain has banned flights from six African countries and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.

India on Friday reported 10,549 new cases of Covid-19 which have taken the total cases to 34.56 million.

