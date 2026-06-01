No 'clean chit' to PM over NEET: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on paper leak

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday asserted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has not given a "clean chit" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the government's education system over the NEET controversy.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Monday, asserted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has not given a "clean chit" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the government's education system over the NEET controversy (Sumit/HT)

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In a post on X, citing committee chairman Digvijaya Singh, Ramesh said the panel was informed that the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the proposed NEET re-examination, but maintained that the Modi government's handling of exam administration and alleged paper leaks has severely eroded public trust.

"The Standing Committee on Education has given no clean chit to the Prime Minister or his 'system' and Shri Digvijaya Singh did not express his confidence in them. One English language media report is spreading mischevious news based on sources whose agenda is only to mislead. Mr. Digvijaya Singh noted that we have been informed by the Solicitor General that the Prime Minister is monitoring the NEET re-exam personally. For the sake of our students, we must believe that the exam will be held successfully," Jairam said.

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the government's education system of incompetence and failure in conducting and safeguarding major examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the government's education system of incompetence and failure in conducting and safeguarding major examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is impossible for any reasonable mind to have any faith in the Pradhan Mantri and his 'system.' This 'system' botched up the investigation in the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. This 'system' continues to deny that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leaked, when the truth is evident to all. This 'system' has not only wrecked administration of exams in higher education, but has done so in CBSE as well," the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is impossible for any reasonable mind to have any faith in the Pradhan Mantri and his 'system.' This 'system' botched up the investigation in the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. This 'system' continues to deny that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leaked, when the truth is evident to all. This 'system' has not only wrecked administration of exams in higher education, but has done so in CBSE as well," the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Modi Government and its Education 'system' - thoroughly discredited and exposed as incompetent, corrupt, and arrogant - is now relying on out-of-context quotes, rumors, and fake news," Jairam Ramesh said. The NTA is pulled in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Modi Government and its Education 'system' - thoroughly discredited and exposed as incompetent, corrupt, and arrogant - is now relying on out-of-context quotes, rumors, and fake news," Jairam Ramesh said. The NTA is pulled in {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education lasted for over three hours at the Parliament House Annexe, which was chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh and senior officials from the Ministry of Education were present.

The Committee on Education underscored the need for a completely transparent and fair conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), stating that students ultimately bear the consequences whenever there are failures in the examination system.

According to sources, during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, members told government officials that they did not want to politicise issues related to education and the NEET examination, but stressed that the examination process must remain transparent and credible.

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"The future of students is at stake. Whether the system is compromised or the government is compromised, it is the students who suffer," the committee observed during the discussions, sources said.

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