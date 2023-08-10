Highlights: Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the PM's Office said earlier, “At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence.”
The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.
The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:22 PM
All past no-confidence motions defeated or inconclusive
The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government which was defeated through a voice vote on Thursday was the 28th such motion to be admitted in the Lower House, data compiled by a think tank shows, and all previous ones have either been defeated or remained inconclusive.
A no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice-vote in Lok Sabha on Thursday, after Opposition MPs staged a walkout.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:28 PM
Opposition's no-confidence motion has been defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:13 PM
‘Jhooth Ka Bazaar’: PM Modi taunts Rahul over ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ remark
"Yesterday, someone talked doing 'dil se baat'. Their 'Modi prem' is such that they see Modi even in their dreams. I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time", PM Modi said during his reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:45 PM
‘Home minister explained on Manipur situation in Lok Sabha’: PM
'Home minister Amit Shah explained on Manipur situation in Lok Sabha. The intent was to spread message to the people of India
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:40 PM
‘India will be among top 3 economies in my third term’: PM
"I promise India will become among top three economies in my third term. The opposition cannot do anything", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:32 PM
‘Congress trying to unsuccessfully launch a product’: PM
"I understand Congress' problem. They have been launching a product multiple times which has failed. They promote 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', but it is 'Loot Ki Dukaan'", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:27 PM
‘Cong unable to digest how a poor family’s son became PM': Modi
"The people of India gave a full majority government after 30 years. But you are unable to digest how a poor family's son became prime minister", says PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:25 PM
‘Congress ignored Sardar Patel, we built his statue’: PM
'Congress ignored contributions of Sardar Patel. We constructed gigantic statue of Sardar Patel. We built PM museum dedicated to all prime ministers. They can't digest seeing a prime minister from outside the family", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:18 PM
‘Cong friends with Left whose workers vandalised its Wayanad office’: PM
"In West Bengal, TMC is against Left and together in Delhi. Remember what Left did to Adhir babu in 1991. The Congress is friends with party whose workers vandalised its office in Kerala's Wayanad last year", says PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:13 PM
‘Oppn thinks it can rule India by changing name’: PM
"The opposition thinks they can rule India by changing name. The poor can see their name but not work. The hospitals, parks, educational institutions, sports awards, airports and museums have their names. They ran pro-poor welfares in their names but indulged in corruption": PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:09 PM
‘I.N.D.I.A comprises ‘I’ of 26 parties and a family’: PM
'To keep themselves alive, the opposition is forced to take help from NDA. But 'I' does not leave them. 'I.N.D.I.A' comprises arrogance of 26 parties and the one of a family. They even stole 'NDA": PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:06 PM
‘Opposition cremated UPA in Bengaluru’: PM
"I express my solidarity towards opposition. Few days ago, you cremated UPA in Bengaluru. I should have expressed my sympathies earlier. It is not my fault. On one hand, you were cremating UPA and also celebrating. You organised a gathering to show a dilapidated vehicle as an EV. But before the celebration could end, there was a fight among you to take credit. You are following those who don't understand anything about India", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:58 PM
“Cong did not trusted Indian vaccine”: PM
"During Covid, Indian scientists developed Made in India vaccine. But Congress had no faith in it. The party believed in foreign vaccine. They don't trust India and its people", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:56 PM
‘Opposition loves defaming India’: PM
"Pak used to attack our borders, send terrorists to our country. It used to deny its role. Congress used to believe in Pak. Congress used to believe in Hurriyat and other separatists. We carried out surgical strikes and air strikes. Today, whenever someone says anything ill about India, they believe in it", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:53 PM
‘Opposition mocked Make in India’: PM
'Opposition mocked Swachch Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Mission, Digital India initiative and Startup India", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:51 PM
‘India among top 5 economies since 2014’: PM
"Under Congress rule, Indian economy used to be languishing at tenth or 11th spot. After 2014, it is among top 5 economies": PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:49 PM
‘Cong neither has policy, nor intent’: PM
"Congress does not have neeti, niyat, vision, understanding of global economy and India's capability", says PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:45 PM
‘LIC grew stronger despite opposition’s lies': PM
'Opposition spoke lies about LIC. Today, LIC is growing stronger. Those interested in stocks know they should invest in government companies' shares", PM Modi said in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:43 PM
‘Oppn spread lies about HAL, tried to brainwash its employees’: PM
"Opposition spoke negative things about HAL. They used to say HAL is finished and India's defence sector is destroyed. Just like videos are shot in farms, a video was filmed at the door of HAL. The opposition tried to brainwash the HAL workers. Today, HAL is achieving new heights of success, registering highest revenue", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:41 PM
‘Opposition spread lies about banks’: PM
"The opposition had said banking sector will collapse. They made foreign experts say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks' net profit doubled", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:37 PM
‘Modi teri kabr khudegi is Oppn’s favourite slogan': PM
"For the past three days, the opposition leaders abused me. They are now feeling relieved after abusing me. For them, the best slogan is 'Modi, teri kabr khudegi", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:35 PM
‘WHO said Swachch Bharat Mission saved lives of 3 lakh people’: PM
'WHO said Swachch Bharat Mission saved lives of three lakh people. UNICEF said poor are saving ₹50,000 every year because of this mission. But Congress and other opposition parties don't believe it. What the world sees, these people refuse to acknowledge it", says PM.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:30 PM
‘We restored India’s lost glory globally': PM Modi
"We restored India's old glory on global stage. But some people want to defame the country. The world now knows India", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:28 PM
‘In 2019, people of India gave us another opportunity to serve them’: PM
"In 2014, Indian voters gave a government will full majority. In 2019, the people gave us another opportunity to serve them', says PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:26 PM
‘What kind of discussion have you done?’: PM Modi
"What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'...", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:23 PM
‘Cong sidelined Adhir Ranjan’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
"In 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt faced no confidence. Sharad Pawar led the opposition debate. In 2003, Sonia Gandhi was the leader of opposition. In 2018, Kharge ji was opposition leader. But in 2023, what happened to Adhir ji. His party did not let him speak", PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:20 PM
'You have left the country in disappointed': PM Modi
"The country is listening to you very carefully. You have always left the country disappointed", says PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:17 PM
‘Opposition has proved party is above nation for them’: PM
"Today data is known as second oil. A serious discussion was needed. But politics was priority for you. Several bills were related ton poor, backwards, Dalits. But opposition had no interest in it. The opposition betrayed the people", the prime minister said.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:12 PM
‘People of India expressed no-confidence for opposition in 2019’: PM Modi
"I had said in 2018 that the no-confidence motion is not our floor test, but that of the opposition. When elections were held a year later, opposition could not muster votes that it had. Even the people expressed their no-confidence for opposition", Modi said.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:11 PM
‘Thank people who expressed faith in our govt’: PM Modi
"I am here to thank the people who have expressed faith in our government. God is kind. I thank God that it suggested opposition to bring no-confidence motion", Prime Minister Modi said.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:09 PM
No Confidence Motion LIVE: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha
PM Modi begins Lok Sabha address.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:03 PM
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament ahead of PM Modi's address
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reached Parliament ahead of PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:43 PM
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Parliament session shortly
PM Modi is set to address Parliament session shortly.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:29 PM
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence’: PMO
"At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence" PM's office says in a post.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:14 PM
No-confidence motion LIVE: The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
"The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while addressing Lok Sabha session
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:52 PM
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi enters Parliament, to address session at 4 pm
Prime Minister Modi entered the Parliament, is set to address the session shortly.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:39 PM
No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today. Top points
The fierce debate between the ruling and the Opposition on no-confidence motion is in its last leg today.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:38 PM
PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. He is likely to address the House after 4 pm today. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which set the stage for a parliamentary battle over Manipur violence and other raging issues.