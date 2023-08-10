Highlights: Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha

No Confidence Motion Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the PM's Office said earlier, “At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence.”

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.