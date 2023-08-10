No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today. Top points

The fierce debate between the ruling and the Opposition on no-confidence motion is in its last leg today, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. He is likely to address the House after 4 pm today. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which set the stage for a parliamentary battle over Manipur violence and other raging issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Sansad TV)