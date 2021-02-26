No Covid-19 vaccination on February 27, 28 as Co-Win app gets upgrade

There will be no vaccination sessions scheduled this Saturday (February 27 ) and Sunday (February 28), anywhere in the country as Co-Win app is getting an upgrade as the first phase of vaccination will be dovetailed into the second starting from March 1. As of now, there is no option for self-registration as the inoculation of healthcare staff and other frontline workers are being done on the basis of the database procured from departments concerned. The government also has the data of senior citizens bases on electoral rolls. But for people with co-morbidities, who are also included in this phase starting from Monday, the option of self-registration had to be included.

To include this, a new version of Co-win will be launched as the present version is only accessible by vaccinators, and beneficiaries once they are inoculated. After vaccination, beneficiaries can log into the app/website with their reference number to download their digital certificates.

Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID 19 Vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition," the health ministry said, issuing a statement. Many states do not conduct vaccination drives on weekends in any case.

The vaccination drive which started on January 16 with healthcare staff has covered over 1,37,56,940 beneficiaries as on February 26.

The Centre will be announcing the price of vaccine shots in the coming two days as people getting inoculated in private hospitals will have to pay for their vaccines.

Ahead of phase 2, the Centre held a consultation with states and union territories on Friday briefing them about the new phase, which will cover around 27 crore people.

While senior citizens will not require any additional document apart from their photo identity card, a medical certificate is a must for 45+ who are getting priority for comorbidity issues.

In this phase, the option of on-site registration will be there as it may not be possible for everyone to register themselves in advance through mobile apps. They can walk into a vaccination centre with the documents required and can get themselves registered on spot. But whatever the route be, Co-Win 2.0 will capture the details of all beneficiaries.