'No decent Hindu': Shashi Tharoor reacts to viral video of Pune school principal attacked

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 07, 2023 07:39 AM IST

In the viral video, DY Patil High School principal Alexander Coates Reid can be seen running with torn shirt and vest amid Har Har Mahadev slogan.

A purported video of Pune's DY Patil High School went viral as principal Alexander Coates Reid was seen running with his shirt and vest torn. It was reported that VHP and Bajrang Dal activists assaulted him on the school campus. In the video, the attackers were chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. Sharing the video, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the incident is disgraceful and no decent Hindu behaves like this. "This is disgraceful. What gives Bajrang Dal the right to take violent action with such impunity? And how dare they claim to be defending Hinduism? No decent Hindu behaves like this. #NotInMyName," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Screengrab from the viral video of Pune's DY Patil High School principal being attacked.

What happened at Pune's DY Patil High School? Reports said the attackers were accompanied by several parents who had two complaints: CCTV cameras in the girls' washroom and the recital of Christian prayer in the school.

An FIR has been filed by a parent who said that the school authorities installed a CCTV camera in the washroom for girl students, conducted prayers from the Bible and did not give holidays on Hindu festivals. "We are looking into the allegations leveled by the parents and an investigation is going on," Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant said, as reported by PTI.

If any parent raised these issues, the principal and other teachers harassed the student, a parent claimed.

Block Education Officer S R Walunj said when he visited the school he found no CCTV camera but the school staff admitted that there was one and it was removed. The management said they have no idea about the CCTV camera.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

