No foreign attempt to stoke trouble before a session: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this was the first time in the last ten years that no attempts were made to stoke unrest or spark a controversy from outside India in the run up to Parliament session. The PM reiterated that to give pace to development, the mantra of perform, reform and transform had to be followed. (PTI photo)

In a stinging statement ahead of the Budget session of Parliament that begins today, the PM said since 2014 attempts were made by outside players to create a controversy or unrest just ahead of the session.

“People, especially media people should take note from 2014 till now… This might be the first session when no foreign interference or attempt to stoke a fire has been made,” the PM said in his customary address at the beginning of the session.

He went on to add, “In the last 10 years, I have been watching every session… before every session there are people ready to make mischief and there was no dearth of those who wanted to fan the flame. This is the first session after ten years, when no foreign interference is setting off a spark.”

The PM without naming any event or incident was referring to some of the issues raised by the opposition just during Parliament sessions such as the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research regarding SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and Adani Group.

Expressing hope that parliamentarians will be able to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people, the PM reiterated that to give pace to development, the mantra of perform, reform and transform had to be followed.

“The focus is the most on reform, states and Centre together have to perform and through janbagidari, we can see transformation in the country,” he said.

Pointing out that the young in the age group of 20 to 25 will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat, he said by 2047 they will reap the fruits of the efforts being made today.

The prime minister also said it is a golden opportunity for young MPs because the more they contribute to Parliament, they will be able to see the fruits of Viksit Bharat.

“For the younger MPs, this is a valuable opportunity. Hopefully, we will be able to meet the expectations and aspirations of the country,” he said.