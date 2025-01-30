Don’t mess with the midday meal scheme

The Mahayuti promised a slew of freebies, including cash transfers to women, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. After retaining office in November, the BJP government in Mumbai, realising the crumbling state of public finances, has been course correcting, not sparing even school children. On Tuesday, it announced that the state will discontinue funds for eggs and sugar in the midday meal programme in government-run schools. Schools wishing to continue providing these are free to source funds from private sources. This decision is ill-thought-out and has repercussions for public health.

Eggs are the best source of protein. They are cheap, easily available, and convenient to serve. Maharashtra introduced one egg per week for each student in November 2023 to overcome protein deficiency in school-going children, copying a successful model followed in southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu, which pioneered midday meals in schools, provides an egg to every student Monday to Friday. Karnataka, which fares poorly on stunting and weight among children (as compared to its southern neighbours) introduced eggs (six days a week) last year to address these deficiencies. Not surprisingly, Tamil Nadu has one of the lowest prevalences of stunting (25%) and underweight (22%) among children in the country as compared to states such as Gujarat (stunting at 39% and underweight at 39.7%). As per government data, 14 states and one Union territory have included eggs in midday meals. BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh and Goa dropped eggs after a pushback by Right-wing groups.

Maharashtra, the richest state in the country in terms of SGDP, is expected to save ~ ₹50 crore annually by denying school children eggs. Investing in the health of children is the first and best investment towards building a Viksit Bharat. Overspending states must reassess financial outgoes, but must they do it by denying children essential protein?