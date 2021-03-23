No Holi this year: Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Odisha ban public celebrations as Covid-19 cases spike

Amid an acute spike in the Covid-19 cases in the country, Holi 2021 will be a muted affair as the Centre has already asked states and UTs to take adequate measures to arrest the surge of daily cases ahead of the festive season. From March-end, a host of festivities are lined up, including Holi and Shab e Barat in March, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami in April.

Though there will be no lockdown and restrictions on the interstate and intrastate transport, according to the order of the ministry of home affairs, district administrations will be responsible for containing the spread of the infection and local lockdown may be imposed for that purpose, the ministry of home affairs said.

Several state governments/authorities have announced a ban on public celebrations on the occasion of Holi, Navratri as a preventive measure. Others have urged people to exercise caution.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the city on either of the occasions of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc.

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday banned public, community and private festivities during Holi and Rangpanchami.

Uttar Pradesh

No ban has been officially announced but the government has said that no religious, cultural procession will be allowed without prior permission. Senior citizens, people with comorbidities and children below the age of 10 will not be allowed to take part in any kind of festivities.

Chandigarh

No public gathering on Holi, not even at clubs and hotels, the Chandigarh administration has ruled.

Bihar

No official ban, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently urged people to avoid congregating in large numbers on the occasion of Holi.

Gujarat

The state government has said it will not permit any Holi celebrations in the state but will allow Holika Dahan with crowd restrictions.

Odisha

No religious, cultural congregations will be allowed on the occasion of Holi in the state. People may celebrate Holi in their houses, and temples can go about their rituals adhering to Covid protocols.

