Home / India News / No jeans, t-shirts during meetings: A DM in Uttarakhand says it's not graceful
No jeans, t-shirts during meetings: A DM in Uttarakhand says it's not graceful

Bageshwar DM Vineet Kumar said the order was issued after finding employees coming to office and meeting officials at higher levels “inappropriately dressed”. The DM said it was not graceful.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST

A district magistrate in the hill state of Uttarakhand has asked all employees to refrain from wearing jeans and t-shirts during meetings with senior officials. Failing to comply with the dress code would attract necessary action against the employees concerned, said Bageshwar DM Vineet Kumar.

A report in ANI said the order was issued after finding employees coming to office and meeting officials at higher levels “inappropriately dressed”. The DM said it was not graceful.

"It is often coming to the notice that the district-level officers and employees are always participating in meetings, wearing jeans and T-shirts in front of their higher officials, without following the dress code. Being a government employee, it is not graceful," Kumar was quoted as saying.

He further said such practices tarnished the image of the office management.

In order to maintain a professional curriculum in the office, the magistrate has now instructed all the employees and district-level officers to wear proper uniform during office hours, the report further said.

"Necessary action will be taken against those who will violate this norm," he added.

