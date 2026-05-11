...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

No jurisdiction to act on DMK minister’s one-vote loss to TVK: ECI to Madras HC

ECI told the bench that KR Periyakaruppan raised no objections during counting and argued that the ECI ceased to have any role after the declaration of results

Published on: May 11, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Madras High Court on Monday that the poll body had no jurisdiction to act on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader KR Periyakaruppan’s complaint over a disputed postal ballot after the declaration of results in the Tiruppattur assembly constituency election.

The Court recorded the submissions and reserved its verdict on the plea. (MyNeta website)

ECI told a bench of Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar that Periyakaruppan raised no objections during counting and argued that the ECI ceased to have any role after the declaration of results.

Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, who appeared for ECI, also told the Court that Periyakaruppan had produced no evidence to substantiate the allegation that election officials had sent a postal ballot to the wrong Tiruppattur constituency.

He argued that Periyakaruppan’s claim rested solely on the version of an election agent and that the DMK candidate had not produced any evidence to support his allegation.

Also Read:Madras HC seeks ECI reply on DMK minister’s one-vote loss to TVK

ECI also disputed the suggestion that the error in postal ballots had in fact occurred at all. Calling it “a matter of evidence,” Rajagopalan said the court could not proceed merely on allegations without material on record establishing how the ballot allegedly went to the wrong constituency.

Periyakaruppan claimed that election officials wrongly sent one postal ballot to another Tiruppattur constituency and rejected it there instead of forwarding it to the correct constituency. He argued that the disputed vote could alter the result. If counted in his favour, the election would end in a tie.

On Sunday, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Elango, appearing for Periyakaruppan, had argued that the case involved a unique situation concerning a single postal ballot out of the 2,275 postal votes cast.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sethupathi, had opposed the plea and argued that Periyakaruppan should pursue an election petition instead.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

postal ballot dravida munnetra kazhagam madras high court election commission of india
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / No jurisdiction to act on DMK minister’s one-vote loss to TVK: ECI to Madras HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.