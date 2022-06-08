No let-up in heatwave in Delhi, UP and these states tomorrow as well: 5 facts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the heatwave conditions will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday.

Many parts of Delhi recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, even as the IMD said some respite is expected in two days.

Here are the top 5 updates on the heatwave in India:

1. On Wednesday, parts of northwest and central India reeled under a searing heatwave with Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recording a highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

2. At least 42 towns and cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

3. In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, reported a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which was four notches above normal.

4. The weather office said the maximum temperatures may dip by two to three degrees Celsius in Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days. However, no significant change is predicted in the rest of the country, it said.

5. On the monsoon front, due to westerly winds from Arabian Sea over south peninsular India, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next five days, it said.

