e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal confirmed the development by announcing that this proposal has been approved by the Centre over new industrial areas, followed by issuance of a notification.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said.
Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said. (ANI Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will no longer house manufacturing industries in the new industrial areas of Delhi, making way for only service, hi-tech industries in these pockets.

CM Kejriwal confirmed the development by announcing that this proposal has been approved by the Centre over new industrial areas, followed by issuance of a notification. “This will be a historic step,” Kejriwal said in his virtual address.

Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said.

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In