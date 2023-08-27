No, my daughter did not act in Omkara: Mehbooba Mufti on 'non-Islamic' allegation

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday clarified on a social media platform that her elder daughter Irtika Mufti never acted in the Omkara movie. It is not a new claim about Mufti's daughter and is one of many claims about her two daughters floating on social media. "I am proud that my brother Tassaduq shot Omkara but nothing is more absurd than the lie that my older daughter acted in it," Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter, now called X, blasting social media user Imtiaz Mahmood calling him a 'two rupee troll'.

Mehbooba Mufti replied to a tweet apparently spreading fake news about her daughters. (Ishant)

The original post attacked Mufti for the 'non-Islamic' life that her daughters apparently live while she 'wants all Kashmiri girls to live in burqa'. Accompanied by two photographs, the post read: "These are the 2 daughters of Mehbooba Mufti. Irtika and Iltiza Mufti. One became IFD via backdoor and now working in London. 2nd acts in Bollywood, she was seen in Omkara movie. Both lives normal Non Islamic Life but Mehbooba Mufti wants all Kashmiri Girls to live in Burqa."

"Two rupee trolls ply patent lies dictated to them. Iltija my younger daughter supposed to be working as an ‘IFS’ officer in London has been in Kashmir since 2015. As far as the other fake claim is concerned, Im proud that my brother Tassaduq shot Omkara but nothing is more absurd than the lie that my older daughter acted in it," Mufti said.

