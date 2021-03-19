Home / India News / No one should have doubts about Covid-19 vaccines: Health minister
A total of 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said no one should have any doubts about the Covid-19 vaccines. He also urged everyone to take the vaccine doses without fear.

"No one should have any doubts about the Covid-19 vaccines. I urge all to take the vaccine shots," said the Union Minister.

As many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.

