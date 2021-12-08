No Opposition front without Congress, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai:

There cannot be an opposition front without the Congress party, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two parties, and the Nationalist Congress Party are part of Maharashtra’s ruling MVA coalition.

“We had a long conversation about political developments,” Raut said at a media briefing. “Discussions about keeping the opposition together also happened in the meeting. We (Shiv Sena) have always maintained that if there is an opposition front, then it is not possible without Congress.”

A joint meeting of opposition parties should be convened to discuss the way forward for the 2024 general election, Raut said. “I have told Rahul ji to take a lead in this, and work openly towards it (bringing the opposition together),” he said.

The meeting at 12 Tughlak Lane lasted about 50 minutes. The two leaders discussed upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Goa, where the Shiv Sena intends to field candidates. Raut is expected to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday in New Delhi. Gandhi Vadra is Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Multiple opposition fronts will not be an alternative for the people in 2024, Raut said. Therefore, a front with Congress will ensure unity. “There cannot be unity without Congress,” he said.

The statement from Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP came a few days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee met Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Raut in Mumbai to rally regional parties to form an opposition front. Banerjee, in her interaction with media last week, had said: “Where is UPA?” She was referring to the United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leader added that the issue about leadership of the opposition front can be discussed after the parties come together. “Who leads the front is something all parties have to sit and decide together.”

On whether the Shiv Sena is attempting to broker peace between the Congress and Banerjee, he remarked: “We have NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) leader Sharad Pawar Sahab for that. He is a tall leader.”

Rahul Gandhi could visit Mumbai soon , Raut said. A meeting between the Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Gandhi may happen during the visit if Thackeray, who is recovering from a spine surgery, has recovered by then.