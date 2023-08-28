‘No permanent enemies, this is…': Ajit Pawar after Sharad Pawar's remarks

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, addressing a rally in Beed on Sunday, said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics. Ajit Pawar's statement comes after his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that there was “no split” in the NCP and that his nephew was its leader. The NCP veteran, however, denied the statement within hours.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI file)

Ajit Pawar addressed the rally in Beed 10 days after Sharad Pawar had addressed a rally here. Ajit Pawar said he was hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma will benefit Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts.

“Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics. This is politics,” news agency PTI quoted Ajit Pawar as saying. He also thanked local leaders of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party for welcoming him and other ministers of the NCP.

“It is our expectation that PM Modi's charisma would benefit Maharashtra and hence we all decided to join the (BJP-Shiv Sena) government for the benefit of the state. There is no self-interest behind our decision to join the government. There is no iota of truth in some speculative talks,” he said.

Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government last month and took oath as the deputy chief minister. Eight MLAs of the NCP also took oath as ministers. He also staked a claim to NCP and its symbol.

"We have joined Mahayuti (Ajit Pawar's alliance with BJP, Shinde-led Sena ) to solve the problems of the people. We took this decision for the development of the state. We want to tell everyone in Maharashtra that even though we are in the Mahayuti alliance, it is our duty to protect people of all castes and religions," Ajit Pawar said.

“We will always work for the benefit of the farmers. Farming does not happen without water in the fields. I have done a lot of work when I was the Water Resources in the state,” he added.

Sharad Pawar has consistently maintained that he is against joining hands with the BJP and has called Ajit Pawar and other MLAs “cowards” without taking their names.

He had also said the opportunity to correct oneself is given once but the opportunity cannot be given again or one shouldn't ask for it again, apparently referring to Ajit Pawar's early-morning oath ceremony with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis after the 2019 assembly polls.

“I am a person who likes to work and like to speak through my work. I won't respond to comments made against me by anyone,” Ajit Pawar said in Beed.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

